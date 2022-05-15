Waterloo police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 8-year-old in Cambridge, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Waterloo Region are searching for a suspect after the suspicious death of an eight year old in Cambridge, Ont.

On Saturday, at around 10 a.m., emergency services were called to the area of Townline Road and River Road in Cambridge. They arrived to find an eight year old boy who had died, according to police.

A heavy police presence in the area is expected to continue.

Read more: Police stop speeding teenager with 5 drivers licenses on Highway 401

Waterloo Regional Police Service said officers are searching for a man who is around 40-year-old. The man is five-foot-eleven-inches with blue eyes and thin build. He has short blonde hair and “facial scruff,” police said.

Police said the man and the dead child are “known to one another” and that the death is believed to be an isolated incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are concerns for his safety,” police said in a press release.

The force’s major crime, general investigations and forensic identification units are all working on the case.

Police said more information will be released following a postmortem.