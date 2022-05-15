Menu

Traffic

Police stop speeding teenage driver with 5 drivers licenses on Highway 401

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 4:25 pm
The car was clocked well above the speed limit. View image in full screen
The car was clocked well above the speed limit. OPP/Twitter

An Ontario teenager faces a 30-day license suspension and had his vehicle impounded after police caught him travelling at 168 km/h on Highway 401.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)’s highway safety division said officers with Mississauga OPP stopped an 18-year-old speeding at 168 km/h on Highway 401.

The speed limit on Highway 401 through Mississauga is 100 km/h.

The driver, who police said was from Paris, Ont., allegedly had five separate driving licenses in his possession. Police said they also found marijuana “readily available” in the car.

The 18-year-old had his license suspended for a month and his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

