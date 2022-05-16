Menu

Crime

Police release name, images of man connected to death of 8-year-old boy in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 4:34 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to the death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to the death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the “suspicious” death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.

On Saturday, at around 10 a.m., emergency services were called to the area of Townline and River roads in Cambridge. They arrived to find an 8-year-old boy who had died, according to police.

Police deemed the death as “suspicious” in nature and said they were looking for a man in his 40s in connection.

Police said that Cambridge resident Curtis Hesselink is known to the child but did not specify what the relationship was.

According to police, the 41-year-old may have information that could assist in the investigation and that there is also a concern for his well-being.

They said that officers were currently conducting a search for him near Townline and River roads including at a property in the area.

Police say that initially, they were concerned about the potential for guns but say there is no threat to public safety.

That said, they also noted that if anyone spots Hesselink, they should not approach him. Instead, they should call 911 immediately.

“The tragic death of an 8-year-old, especially under unclear circumstances, raises many concerns for our community,” chief Bryan Larkin stated.

“I want to reassure Cambridge residents and the broader Waterloo Region community that we have dedicated investigators working around the clock to determine exactly what took place and locate Mr. Hesselink safely.”

On Monday, police said that a post-mortem examination has been completed but they have have yet to determine a cause of death.

