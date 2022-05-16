Police investigate sexual assault in Preston area of Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an assault that was reported in Cambridge early Friday.

The assault was reported in the area around Linden and Rosebrugh avenues in Preston at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was assaulted by a male who then ran away from the scene.

They would later announce that officers had been provided with additional information that suggests the incident was a sexual assault.

They say the victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.