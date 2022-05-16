Menu

Crime

Police investigate sexual assault in Preston area of Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 10:48 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an assault that was reported in Cambridge early Friday.

The assault was reported in the area around Linden and Rosebrugh avenues in Preston at around 2:30 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 8-year-old in Cambridge, Ont.

 

Police say the victim was assaulted by a male who then ran away from the scene.

They would later announce that officers had been provided with additional information that suggests the incident was a sexual assault.

They say the victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Read more: Men from Ontario, Florida killed in multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

 

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

