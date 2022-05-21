Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Power out, trees down as London, Ont. hit by storm

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 21, 2022 1:08 pm
fallen tree View image in full screen
A fallen tree on Elizabeth Street in London, Ont. (May 21, 2022). Ivan Reid/Facebook

Some Londoners are dealing with power outages and fallen trees as London, Ont., battled an intense thunderstorm late Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch and warning, which have both ended.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Ontario cottage country as long weekend gets underway

power outages
Power outages in London, Ont. (May 21, 2022). London Hydro

However, power is still out in some areas, such as London’s Byron, Masonville, Huron Heights and Argyle neighbourhoods, as well as parts of downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, some Londoners are also dealing with fallen trees.

Recent Facebook posts in the “Old East Village Community” group include photos of several fallen trees on roads and in neighbourhoods.

Trending Stories

Read more: Weather weary Manitoba braces for more rain as cleanup from flash flooding continues

Londoners can expect another round of showers Saturday evening, though the chances are low.

Sunday calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagEnvironment Canada tagStorm tagPower Outage tagThunderstorm tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagSevere Thunderstorm Warning tagstorm watch taglondon thunderstorm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers