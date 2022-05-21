Power out, trees down as London, Ont. hit by storm

Some Londoners are dealing with power outages and fallen trees as London, Ont., battled an intense thunderstorm late Saturday morning.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch and warning, which have both ended.
Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Ontario cottage country as long weekend gets underway
However, power is still out in some areas, such as London’s Byron, Masonville, Huron Heights and Argyle neighbourhoods, as well as parts of downtown.
Meanwhile, some Londoners are also dealing with fallen trees.
Recent Facebook posts in the “Old East Village Community” group include photos of several fallen trees on roads and in neighbourhoods.
Londoners can expect another round of showers Saturday evening, though the chances are low.
Sunday calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
