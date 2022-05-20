Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Ontario cottage country as long weekend gets underway

Send this page to someone via email

As the long weekend gets underway, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Ontario’s cottage country.

Environment Canada has issued the advisory for Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.

Also covered in the watch are eastern and western Algonquin Park, Bayfield Inlet, Dunchurch, South River, Burk’s Falls, the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach and Tobermory.

Some regions further north are also under an advisory.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail,” Environment Canada said.

Scattered wind gusts ranging from 90 to 110 km/h, scattered nickel- or toonie-sized hail, and “a tornado or two” are all possible during Friday afternoon into the evening, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said if you hear thunder, head indoors.

If you're headed north today for the long weekend, keep an eye on the sky. Severe thunderstorm watch in effect. Strong to severe storms will become likely by late afternoon through the evening. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/qfxzskaAI2 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 20, 2022