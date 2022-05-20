Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Ontario cottage country as long weekend gets underway

As the long weekend gets underway, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Ontario’s cottage country.
Environment Canada has issued the advisory for Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.
Also covered in the watch are eastern and western Algonquin Park, Bayfield Inlet, Dunchurch, South River, Burk’s Falls, the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach and Tobermory.
Some regions further north are also under an advisory.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail,” Environment Canada said.
Scattered wind gusts ranging from 90 to 110 km/h, scattered nickel- or toonie-sized hail, and “a tornado or two” are all possible during Friday afternoon into the evening, the weather agency said.
Environment Canada said if you hear thunder, head indoors.
