Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Ontario cottage country as long weekend gets underway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 4:09 pm
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Ontario cottage country as long weekend gets underway - image View image in full screen
Global News

As the long weekend gets underway, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Ontario’s cottage country.

Environment Canada has issued the advisory for Huntsville, Baysville, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park.

Also covered in the watch are eastern and western Algonquin Park, Bayfield Inlet, Dunchurch, South River, Burk’s Falls, the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach and Tobermory.

Some regions further north are also under an advisory.

Read more: Wet weather in the forecast across Ontario for Victoria Day weekend

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail,” Environment Canada said.

Trending Stories

Scattered wind gusts ranging from 90 to 110 km/h, scattered nickel- or toonie-sized hail, and “a tornado or two” are all possible during Friday afternoon into the evening, the weather agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said if you hear thunder, head indoors.

