Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings roll out across Southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: May 20, 2022' Global News at 5:30 Toronto: May 20, 2022
WATCH: GTA cottage-goers head to cottage country despite high gas prices. Affordability continues to be a key theme as the Ontario election campaign enters its final two weeks. And, the mystery deepens as police investigate both sides of the border after a child’s body was found in a river on the Niagara Peninsula.

“Take these storms seriously.”

That’s the advice of Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

By 12:45 p.m Saturday, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Hamilton, Waterloo and Halton-Peel among other areas.

In total, nine of Southern Ontario’s 19 areas tracked by Environment Canada are under severe thunderstorm warnings — all 19 are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” the warning reads.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Ontario cottage country as long weekend gets underway

Story continues below advertisement

At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Farnell tweeted the storm was “racing” at 90 km/h from London, Ont., and Kitchener toward the GTA. He said the storm would arrive in Toronto by 2 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said live hydro poles had fallen on a vehicle with its passengers still inside in Mississauga. The force also said hydro lines were down “and on fire” in Brampton.

Trending Stories

Toronto police said some power outages in the city had already been reported by 1:15 p.m.

Footage of areas already hit by the storm shared on social media shows torrential rain and high winds. Farnell said he had heard “numerous” reports of trees down in London.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro One’s storm centre showed over 80 power outages near London around 12:40 p.m., 20 near Brantford, Ont., and more than 30 near Woodstock, Ont.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagToronto tagHamilton tagMississauga tagBrampton tagThunderstorm tagHalton tagWeather Warning tagPeel tagSevere Thunderstorm tagDufferin tagThunder Storm tagSevere thunderstorm warnings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers