Severe thunderstorm warnings roll out across Southern Ontario

“Take these storms seriously.”

That’s the advice of Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

By 12:45 p.m Saturday, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Hamilton, Waterloo and Halton-Peel among other areas.

In total, nine of Southern Ontario’s 19 areas tracked by Environment Canada are under severe thunderstorm warnings — all 19 are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” the warning reads.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Farnell tweeted the storm was “racing” at 90 km/h from London, Ont., and Kitchener toward the GTA. He said the storm would arrive in Toronto by 2 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said live hydro poles had fallen on a vehicle with its passengers still inside in Mississauga. The force also said hydro lines were down “and on fire” in Brampton.

Toronto police said some power outages in the city had already been reported by 1:15 p.m.

CURRENT CALLS IN THE REGION

– Traffic lights out Glen Erin/Battleford Msga & Steeles Ave E/Hurontario Brampton

– Main St/Archibald Brampton- Hydro line down & on fire

– Derry Rd W/Godwick Msga – Tree down across roadway

– Kennedy Rd N/Bovaird Dr E Brampton- Traffic light hanging — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 21, 2022

Footage of areas already hit by the storm shared on social media shows torrential rain and high winds. Farnell said he had heard “numerous” reports of trees down in London.

Hydro One’s storm centre showed over 80 power outages near London around 12:40 p.m., 20 near Brantford, Ont., and more than 30 near Woodstock, Ont.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

– Due to the emerging storm our non-emergency lines will be temporarily closed

– Please use 9-1-1 lines for emergencies only

– For storm related issues call 3-1-1

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2022