Wet weather in the forecast across Ontario for Victoria Day weekend

For many Ontarians, the Victoria Day weekend is usually the kickoff to summer, but Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says soggy conditions are in store for those looking to fire it up.

“If you want a guaranteed dry day for that outdoor event you’ll need to wait for Victoria Day,” he said.

“Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are expected on Monday.”

Farnell said the weather forecast is predicting that it will be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain for most of the weekend.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be unsettled. Yes, there will be sunshine but also clouds, some humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms,” the meteorologist noted.

“These showers and storms will be more likely in the mid- to late afternoon and could produce locally heavy rainfall.”

In terms of heat, the first day will be the best day for those who enjoy warmer temperatures.

“Friday is the warmest day with some areas getting up into the upper 20s with a humidex in the low to mid-30s,” Farnell said.

“A slow-moving front will focus the showers and storms on Saturday closer to the Highway 401 corridor, then lifting north into cottage country Saturday night before sinking south again on Sunday with more rain and possibly thunderstorms.”

He said some of those who are headed to cottage country could escape the wet weather on Saturday as well.

“Whenever you are dealing with a slow-moving front like this, the forecast becomes extra difficult,” Farnell noted.

“Timing and position of the front can make all the difference. Georgian Bay, Kawarthas and back towards eastern Ontario could actually escape with a dry day on Saturday.”