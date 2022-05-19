Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wet weather in the forecast across Ontario for Victoria Day weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 2:33 pm
Wet weather is in the forecast for most of the Victoria Day weekend across southern Ontario. View image in full screen
Wet weather is in the forecast for most of the Victoria Day weekend across southern Ontario. Andrew Benson / Global News

For many Ontarians, the Victoria Day weekend is usually the kickoff to summer, but Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says soggy conditions are in store for those looking to fire it up.

“If you want a guaranteed dry day for that outdoor event you’ll need to wait for Victoria Day,” he said.

“Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are expected on Monday.”

Read more: Ontario gas prices to drop 13 cents by Friday in break from ‘long weekend phenomenon’

Farnell said the weather forecast is predicting that it will be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain for most of the weekend.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be unsettled. Yes, there will be sunshine but also clouds, some humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms,” the meteorologist noted.

Story continues below advertisement

“These showers and storms will be more likely in the mid- to late afternoon and could produce locally heavy rainfall.”

Click to play video: 'GTA gas prices hit record high $2.09 per litre' GTA gas prices hit record high $2.09 per litre
GTA gas prices hit record high $2.09 per litre

In terms of heat, the first day will be the best day for those who enjoy warmer temperatures.

“Friday is the warmest day with some areas getting up into the upper 20s with a humidex in the low to mid-30s,” Farnell said.

“A slow-moving front will focus the showers and storms on Saturday closer to the Highway 401 corridor, then lifting north into cottage country Saturday night before sinking south again on Sunday with more rain and possibly thunderstorms.”

Read more: Some top-prize Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario but jackpot unclaimed

He said some of those who are headed to cottage country could escape the wet weather on Saturday as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whenever you are dealing with a slow-moving front like this, the forecast becomes extra difficult,” Farnell noted.

“Timing and position of the front can make all the difference. Georgian Bay, Kawarthas and back towards eastern Ontario could actually escape with a dry day on Saturday.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagHamilton news tagKitchener news tagGuelph News tagOttawa news tagKingston News tagOntario. News tagToronto News tagVictoria Day tagLondon news tagVictoria Day Weekend tagPeterborough News tagVictoria Day weather tagVictoria Day weekend weather Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers