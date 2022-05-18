Menu

Manitoba to update flood forecast Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 2:57 pm
The flooding in the RM of Ritchot, Man., is expected to leave behind major damage to municipal infrastructure. View image in full screen
The flooding in the RM of Ritchot, Man., is expected to leave behind major damage to municipal infrastructure. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Manitoba is set to provide an update to its flood forecast Wednesday afternoon.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk will be joined by the province’s emergency management head Johanu Botha and hydrologic forecasting director Fisaha Unduche at 2:45 p.m.

Read more: Flood damage in the RM of Ritchot expected to be more than $1 million

They will speak to media from the Manitoba legislature.

Weather forecasts are calling for more rain throughout the week, which has residents of some high-danger areas concerned.

