Manitoba to update flood forecast Wednesday

Manitoba is set to provide an update to its flood forecast Wednesday afternoon.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk will be joined by the province’s emergency management head Johanu Botha and hydrologic forecasting director Fisaha Unduche at 2:45 p.m.

They will speak to media from the Manitoba legislature.

Weather forecasts are calling for more rain throughout the week, which has residents of some high-danger areas concerned.

