Storm damage prompts Calgary Flames to cancel Red Lot viewing parties for Game 2 and 3 vs. Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that the organization will be cancelling Red Lot viewing parties for Game 2 and Game 3 of their playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers because of a storm that tore through the city a day earlier.

In a news release, the NHL hockey club said Friday’s and Sunday’s viewing parties had to be cancelled “due to damage suffered to the site during yesterday’s windstorm, and inclement weather in the forecast.”

The Red Lot allows thousands of fans to watch Flames playoff games outside together on the Stampede Grounds on multiple large screens for free.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames cancelled Wednesday’s viewing party for Game 1 against the Oilers because of the wind gusts. A Global News crew at the scene noted that the wind was so powerful it ripped a hole through the back of a stage at the site.

READ MORE: Winds snuff out Calgary Flames Red Lot ahead of Battle of Alberta Game 1

Despite the disappointing news about the Red Lot, the Flames also announced Thursday that the Scotiabank Saddledome will be opened for Game 3 on Sunday when the Flames will play in Edmonton so that fans can congregate for a “C of Red Family Viewing Party.”

“Tickets will be free but must be secured in advance,” the Flames said. “(There will be a) maximum of four tickets each.

“We ask that you please only secure what you know you will use to avoid wasted tickets.”

The Flames noted the indoor viewing party will see the arena operate “at a reduced capacity for this event.”

“We understand that demand for ‘C of Red Family Viewing Party’ tickets will potentially outweigh supply, and would like to reiterate our tremendous gratitude for the extraordinary support of the C of Red,” the club said. “Updates regarding future viewing parties will be provided as available.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the Game 3 viewing party at the Saddledome will be available here beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The arena will be open to fans with tickets on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Battle of Alberta Game 1 sees Oilers lose 9-6 to Flames

The Flames won the opening game of their series against the Oilers by a score of 9-6 on Wednesday.

Related News Stay-at-home summers spur Edmonton landscaping boom