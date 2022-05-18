Winds snuff out Calgary Flames Red Lot ahead of Battle of Alberta Game 1

Send this page to someone via email

Five thousand Alberta hockey fans will need to find another place to watch Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta Wednesday night after the Calgary Flames cancelled the outdoor Red Lot viewing party.

“Due to extremely high and damaging winds at Stampede Park, the Red Lot Community Viewing Party will, unfortunately, be cancelled for the evening,” the Flames said at 6 p.m.

The club said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for patrons.

High winds kicked up and blew through the stage before non-staff were evacuated from the area.

Global News weather expert Paul Dunphy said winds gusted to 73 km/h at Calgary International Airport late in the afternoon and other areas saw 60 km/h gusts.

The wind down here is crazy right now. It’s blown a hole through the back of the Red Lot stage. #YYC #flames @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/rAQ7kifW26 — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) May 18, 2022

Tickets were free of charge to the event, but only those with tickets could attend the viewing party. Capacity was limited to 5,000 people.

Previous Red Lot viewing parties featured multiple large screens, a stage and a giant goal light.

Puck drop for the game against the Edmonton Oilers is at 7:30 p.m.