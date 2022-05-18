Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winds snuff out Calgary Flames Red Lot ahead of Battle of Alberta Game 1

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 8:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Extremely high winds cancel Calgary Flames viewing party ahead of Battle of Alberta Game 1' Extremely high winds cancel Calgary Flames viewing party ahead of Battle of Alberta Game 1
The Calgary Flames had to cancel their outdoor viewing party at the Red Lot ahead of Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta due to high winds. Adam MacVicar reports.

Five thousand Alberta hockey fans will need to find another place to watch Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta Wednesday night after the Calgary Flames cancelled the outdoor Red Lot viewing party.

“Due to extremely high and damaging winds at Stampede Park, the Red Lot Community Viewing Party will, unfortunately, be cancelled for the evening,” the Flames said at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The club said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for patrons.

Trending Stories

High winds kicked up and blew through the stage before non-staff were evacuated from the area.

Global News weather expert Paul Dunphy said winds gusted to 73 km/h at Calgary International Airport late in the afternoon and other areas saw 60 km/h gusts.

Tickets were free of charge to the event, but only those with tickets could attend the viewing party. Capacity was limited to 5,000 people.

Previous Red Lot viewing parties featured multiple large screens, a stage and a giant goal light.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Calgary, police ready Red Mile plans for Battle of Alberta

Puck drop for the game against the Edmonton Oilers is at 7:30 p.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Oilers tagCalgary Flames tagNHL Playoffs tagStanley Cup Playoffs tagBattle of Alberta tagCalgary Flames Red Lot tagCalgary Flames viewing party tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers