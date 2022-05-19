Teen arrested, 2 men wanted in connection with shooting in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 12 at 11 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive area.

Police said a 17-year-old boy returned to his parked car in a school parking lot.

Officers said two vehicles pulled up beside him and one of the occupants allegedly began shooting at the teen.

Police said he drove off “while being pursued by a grey Mazda and the occupant continued to fire at him.”

According to the release, the boy continued to drive and contacted police.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the teen was located nearby and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said on May 18, officers executed search warrants in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area, and in the Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent area.

Officers said a 17-year-old teen from Toronto was arrested and is now facing several charges including robbery with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

According to police, he appeared in court on Thursday.

Officers are now searching for 19-year-old Kody Lim of no fixed address and Zuhib Mohamed, 20, of Toronto.

Police said Lim has a thin build and black hair.

Mohamed also has a thin build, black hair and has a chipped tooth.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police.