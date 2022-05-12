Student taken to hospital after shooting at Toronto high school: TDSB

Send this page to someone via email

A student has been transported to hospital after a shooting at a high school in Toronto, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says.

Spokesperson Ryan Bird told Global News that shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, a male student in Grade 11 was shot in the south parking lot of Victoria Park Collegiate Institute.

Bird said police were called and the school was put into lockdown for most of the day. He said the lockdown was then lifted and the school was placed on a hold and secure while police investigated.

According to Bird, the student is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We understand this may be difficult for students, so we have arranged for social workers to be at the school,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

No information was immediately available about the suspect, and Bird said it was not clear whether they were a student at the school.

“Having a shooting any time anywhere in the city is scary enough, but when it is during the middle of the day in a school parking lot is very concerning,” Bird said. “We understand parents and students are concerned, and the board is working with police to assist in any way we can.”

Bird said Victoria Park Collegiate Institute is a “safe school” that is “filled with caring students and staff.”

“If anyone wants to talk or share information, we have a number of staff there who can assist,” he said.

Thursday’s news comes just months after one person was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing at the school.