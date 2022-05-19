Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters douse River Avenue fire, rescue lizard

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergency Crews Respond To River Ave. Fire' Emergency Crews Respond To River Ave. Fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey apartment building in the 300 block of River Avenue. No injuries were reported. Crews located and temporarily removed one lizard from a suite. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A pet lizard was rescued from a Thursday morning fire on River Avenue, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Fire crews were called to the fire, in a suite at a three-storey apartment building, around 5:17 a.m.

The blaze was declared under control just before 7 a.m., although firefighters stuck around to monitor conditions and make sure the fire didn’t become rekindled.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews fight Wednesday morning house fire

Fire officials said people inside the building were able to get out of the building before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

A lizard was temporarily removed, and most of the occupants were allowed back into the building after it was ventilated.

The fire was contained to a single suite, although there was smoke damage throughout the building. The cause is still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Fire pit safety' Fire pit safety
