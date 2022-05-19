Winnipeg firefighters douse River Avenue fire, rescue lizard

Send this page to someone via email

A pet lizard was rescued from a Thursday morning fire on River Avenue, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Fire crews were called to the fire, in a suite at a three-storey apartment building, around 5:17 a.m.

The blaze was declared under control just before 7 a.m., although firefighters stuck around to monitor conditions and make sure the fire didn’t become rekindled.

Fire officials said people inside the building were able to get out of the building before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

A lizard was temporarily removed, and most of the occupants were allowed back into the building after it was ventilated.

The fire was contained to a single suite, although there was smoke damage throughout the building. The cause is still under investigation.