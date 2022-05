Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is fighting a house fire that broke out Wednesday morning.

Crews are currently battling the blaze at a home on Loudoun road, south of Wilkes Avenue.

The blaze has prompted some road closures in the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

NB/SB LOUDOUN RD CLOSURE

Due to a fire, emergency crews have closed NB/SB Loudoun Rd. Crews are expected to be on scene throughout the morning. #WpgTMC #Winnipeg #Wpgtraffic pic.twitter.com/aDe1nFLs0r — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) May 11, 2022

Global News has reached out to the city for further details and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.