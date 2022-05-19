Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect, 17, charged in Slaw Rebchuk Bridge fatal assault, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 1:59 pm
A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with a murder near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with a murder near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge. Matt Purchase / Global News

A 17-year-old is facing second-degree murder charges — among a long list of other offences — in connection with a fatal May 6 assault near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in Winnipeg’s North End.

The teen is also facing weapons possession charges as well as two counts of failing to comply with a sentence. The incident led to the death of Richard Contois, 31.

Police said the teen has also been handed charges in connection with an assault at the beginning of February in the 300 block of Charles Street. A man and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition in that incident, but have since been released.

Read more: Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible

At a news conference Thursday, Const. Rob Carver said the two incidents are unrelated, but an edged weapon was involved in both cases.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, break and entering, possessing a weapon and two more counts of failing to comply.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May' ‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
