Suspect, 17, charged in Slaw Rebchuk Bridge fatal assault, Winnipeg police say

A 17-year-old is facing second-degree murder charges — among a long list of other offences — in connection with a fatal May 6 assault near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in Winnipeg’s North End.

The teen is also facing weapons possession charges as well as two counts of failing to comply with a sentence. The incident led to the death of Richard Contois, 31.

Police said the teen has also been handed charges in connection with an assault at the beginning of February in the 300 block of Charles Street. A man and a woman were hospitalized in critical condition in that incident, but have since been released.

At a news conference Thursday, Const. Rob Carver said the two incidents are unrelated, but an edged weapon was involved in both cases.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, break and entering, possessing a weapon and two more counts of failing to comply.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).