Body discovered in ‘bushy area’ near Toronto Don River: police

Police are investigating after a dead body was located in a bushy area near the Don Valley Parkway, north of Eglinton Avenue in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a body was found around 6:46 p.m. around Wynford Heights Crescent and Wynford Drive. The area sits north of Eglinton Avenue and directly between the Don Valley Parkway and the Don River.

Police said the “circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.”

A perimeter has been setup around the area and police continue to investigate.

Toronto police told Global News an update could be expected Thursday.

