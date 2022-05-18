Man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to a stabbing in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in the area of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East at around 5:41 p.m.

A man was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening but stable condition, according to police.

Police did not release details of how the incident occurred or a description of the suspect.

The assailant fled in a white vehicle, according to Peel Regional Police.

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

– Cawthra Road/Dundas St E #Mississauga

– Report of a stabbing

– Officers are on scene

– Adult male transported to a trauma centre

– In life-threatening but stable condition

– Suspect left in a white vehicle

– C/R at 5:41 p.m.

– PR22-0166953 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 18, 2022

