Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga stabbing: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 7:52 pm
Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of Cawthra and Dundas. View image in full screen
Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of Cawthra and Dundas. Global News

Police responded to a stabbing in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in the area of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East at around 5:41 p.m.

A man was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening but stable condition, according to police.

Read more: Man wanted for harassment, 5 warrants issued in Toronto since 2020: police

Police did not release details of how the incident occurred or a description of the suspect.

The assailant fled in a white vehicle, according to Peel Regional Police.

