Man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga stabbing: police

Police responded to a stabbing in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in the area of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East at around 5:41 p.m.
A man was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening but stable condition, according to police.
Police did not release details of how the incident occurred or a description of the suspect.
The assailant fled in a white vehicle, according to Peel Regional Police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments