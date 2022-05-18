Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for harassment, 5 warrants issued in Toronto since 2020: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 7:01 pm
Man wanted in threatening/criminal harassment investigation, Stefanos liakopoulos, 43.
Man wanted in threatening/criminal harassment investigation, Stefanos liakopoulos, 43. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto area searching for a man after issuing five arrest warrants over almost two years.

In a press release, Toronto police said that in August 2020 they began to investigate allegations of criminal harassment in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road. Since then, police issued five separate arrest warrants.

Then, on Wednesday at around 1:20 p.m., police received another call in the area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate another Toronto carjacking, at least 3 incidents in 3 days

According to police, a man has “continually” contacted a woman without her consent and made death threats to her. He went to her house without permission and disobeyed court orders not to contact her, police said.

Police said that Stefanos Liakopoulos, a 43-year-old man from Toronto, is wanted for criminal harassment, mischief to a vehicle and failure to comply with both probation and a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he is considered violent and dangerous. Anyone who encounters him is advised to call 911 immediately.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagVictoria Park Avenue tagToronto police suspect tagElllesmere Road tagToronto harassment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers