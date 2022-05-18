Man wanted for harassment, 5 warrants issued in Toronto since 2020: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto area searching for a man after issuing five arrest warrants over almost two years.

In a press release, Toronto police said that in August 2020 they began to investigate allegations of criminal harassment in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road. Since then, police issued five separate arrest warrants.

Then, on Wednesday at around 1:20 p.m., police received another call in the area.

According to police, a man has “continually” contacted a woman without her consent and made death threats to her. He went to her house without permission and disobeyed court orders not to contact her, police said.

Police said that Stefanos Liakopoulos, a 43-year-old man from Toronto, is wanted for criminal harassment, mischief to a vehicle and failure to comply with both probation and a release order.

Police said he is considered violent and dangerous. Anyone who encounters him is advised to call 911 immediately.