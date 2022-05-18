Menu

Crime

Man, 48, charged in connection with 3 suspicious fires in Newmarket: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:01 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three suspicious fires in Newmarket, police say.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on May 16 at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of three different fires at two banks and one vehicle dealership in the Davis Drive and Leslie Street area.

Officers said the fires were “quickly contained and extinguished,” and no injuries were reported.

Police said the property damage is estimated to be more than $100,000.

Read more: 3 men charged in ‘grandparent scam crime ring’ investigation in Durham, GTA: police

Officers said investigators reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify a suspect, who was then located and charged.

According to police, 48-year-old Lesley Cleave of no fixed address has been charged with three counts each of arson and mischief.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

