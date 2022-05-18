Man, 48, charged in connection with 3 suspicious fires in Newmarket: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three suspicious fires in Newmarket, police say.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on May 16 at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of three different fires at two banks and one vehicle dealership in the Davis Drive and Leslie Street area.

Officers said the fires were “quickly contained and extinguished,” and no injuries were reported.

Police said the property damage is estimated to be more than $100,000.

Officers said investigators reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify a suspect, who was then located and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, 48-year-old Lesley Cleave of no fixed address has been charged with three counts each of arson and mischief.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.