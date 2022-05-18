3 men charged in ‘grandparent scam crime ring’ investigation in Durham, GTA: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged in connection with a “grandparent scam crime ring” investigation in the Durham region and in the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

In a press release, Durham police said investigators received reports of more than 70 “grandparent scams” in the region.

Police said in each case, a senior victim received a phone call from a person pretending to be a lawyer for their grandchild.

Officers said the suspect would tell the victim that their grandchild had been involved in a car accident and had injured someone who was pregnant.

The suspect would tell the senior that their grandchild needed $9,000 for bail.

“The suspect would then arrange for a ‘bondsman’ or courier to attend the home to pick up the money,” the release read.

Police said after the money was received, the suspect would call the senior victim again and tell them the person or the baby had died, and that more money would be required.

According to police, 20-year-old Daniel Karasira from North York. 24-year-old Usman Oyeneye from Newmarket, and 20-year-old Jahmal Herbert from Scarborough are each facing several charges.

Police said they want to ensure there are no further victims.

Three male suspects are facing numerous charges for their participation in a crime ring targeting seniors in Durham Region and across the GTA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

