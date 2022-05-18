Calgary police investigate after person stabbed on CTrain Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an early Wednesday morning stabbing on the CTrain.

Police told Global News they were called around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

One person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition. Police said they arrested one person at the Bridgeland/Memorial Station, but they’re still potentially looking for others involved in the incident.

The Blue Line route was briefly affected for Calgary Transit riders.

If you have any information regarding the train incident, you’re asked to contact the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

