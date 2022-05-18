Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate after person stabbed on CTrain Wednesday morning

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 10:51 am
The Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Calgary police are investigating an early Wednesday morning stabbing on the CTrain.

Police told Global News they were called around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Read more: Calgary police seek suspects in CTrain assault

One person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition. Police said they arrested one person at the Bridgeland/Memorial Station, but they’re still potentially looking for others involved in the incident.

The Blue Line route was briefly affected for Calgary Transit riders.

Read more: Calgary man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Forest Lawn

If you have any information regarding the train incident, you’re asked to contact the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

