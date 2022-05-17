Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Forest Lawn

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted May 17, 2022 6:01 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Family and friends are rallying around the children of a Calgary woman who died after a road-rage shooting led to a four-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Family and friends are rallying around the children of a Calgary woman who died after a road-rage shooting led to a four-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

A man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Forest Lawn on Tuesday afternoon, a Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed.

Police arrived to the 4600 block of 17 Avenue S.E where a man was stabbed after visiting a business in the area. According to a CPS spokesperson, the man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and the offenders fled the area prior to police arrival.

Trending Stories

CPS says officers remain at the scene and are working to identify possible suspects.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary Stabbing tagForest Lawn tagForest Lawn stabbing tagForest Lawn crime tagcalgary forest lawn stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers