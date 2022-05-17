Calgary man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Forest Lawn

A man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Forest Lawn on Tuesday afternoon, a Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed.
Police arrived to the 4600 block of 17 Avenue S.E where a man was stabbed after visiting a business in the area. According to a CPS spokesperson, the man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and the offenders fled the area prior to police arrival.
CPS says officers remain at the scene and are working to identify possible suspects.
