Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police say 2 unsolved murders 4 years apart are connected

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Murder investigation' Murder investigation
Quebec provincial police believe they have found a link between two unsolved murders and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

Provincial police believe they have found a link between two unsolved murders four years apart and hope the public will help shed light on the ongoing investigation.

Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) set up a mobile command post Tuesday in the Chomedey district of Laval, near the corner of Grolier Street and Autoroute 13.

Read more: SQ police call on the public’s help in solving murders linked to organized crime

Headed by the Centaur unit, officials are hoping to speak with residents in the area concerning the death of Ezaek Hilaire.

In 2017, Hilaire’s body was found lifeless in a wooded area in Mirabel. Police have reason to believe Hilaire was last seen alive in the residential area of Laval.

Trending Stories

Investigators say they have found a connection between the 2017 death and the shooting of Nitchell Lapaix.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We’ve had enough’ — Quebec puts forth $90M to tackle gun violence

Lapaix was shot to death on a Laval street last August in what police are calling a “gang-related incident.”

SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus was tight-lipped concerning the link between the two cases, only saying police are looking for more information on the two men and their murders.

Read more: Fatal shooting in Laval prompts provincial police investigation

Established in September of 2021, Operation Centaur allows the Sûreté du Québec as well as all partnered police forces to maximize their efforts at the national, regional and local levels targeting the supply, importation, distribution and illegal possession of firearms, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the authorities by calling the anonymous tip line at 1-800-659-4264.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gun Violence tagGuns tagLaval tagQuebec Crime tagMirabel tagCENTAURE tagCentaur tagEzaek Hilaire tagGrolier tagNichell lapaix tagQuebec gangs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers