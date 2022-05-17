Quebec police say 2 unsolved murders 4 years apart are connected

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police believe they have found a link between two unsolved murders four years apart and hope the public will help shed light on the ongoing investigation.

Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) set up a mobile command post Tuesday in the Chomedey district of Laval, near the corner of Grolier Street and Autoroute 13.

Headed by the Centaur unit, officials are hoping to speak with residents in the area concerning the death of Ezaek Hilaire.

In 2017, Hilaire’s body was found lifeless in a wooded area in Mirabel. Police have reason to believe Hilaire was last seen alive in the residential area of Laval.

Investigators say they have found a connection between the 2017 death and the shooting of Nitchell Lapaix.

Lapaix was shot to death on a Laval street last August in what police are calling a “gang-related incident.”

SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus was tight-lipped concerning the link between the two cases, only saying police are looking for more information on the two men and their murders.

Established in September of 2021, Operation Centaur allows the Sûreté du Québec as well as all partnered police forces to maximize their efforts at the national, regional and local levels targeting the supply, importation, distribution and illegal possession of firearms, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the authorities by calling the anonymous tip line at 1-800-659-4264.