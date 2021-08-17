Man fatally shot in Laval on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot early Tuesday in the Pont-Viau neighbourhood in Laval.

The Laval Police Department (SPL) received several calls around 2:30 a.m. about gunfire on Saint-Luc Street near Meunier Street West. Police found a victim who was declared dead at the scene.

“It is too early to confirm details surrounding the shooting. A command post has been established,” said police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

