Crime

Man fatally shot in Laval on Tuesday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 8:08 am
Police investigate a deadly shooting in Laval. August 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Police investigate a deadly shooting in Laval. August 17, 2021. TVA

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot early Tuesday in the Pont-Viau neighbourhood in Laval.

The Laval Police Department (SPL) received several calls around 2:30 a.m. about gunfire on Saint-Luc Street near Meunier Street West. Police found a victim who was declared dead at the scene.

“It is too early to confirm details surrounding the shooting. A command post has been established,” said police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

