Police investigate Thursday morning shooting in downtown Montreal

Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday at an apartment building on Beaudry Street near Ontario Street East.

Police said around 2:15 a.m., the resident of the apartment answered the front door and was greeted by gunshots. A group of suspects then fled the scene by car, police added.

There were no reported injuries and none of the suspects have been identified.

Police recovered several shell casings at the scene and called in a canine unit to assist with the investigation.

