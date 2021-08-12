Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate Thursday morning shooting in downtown Montreal

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 7:12 am
Montreal police are investigating a shooting in downtown Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a shooting in downtown Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday at an apartment building on Beaudry Street near Ontario Street East.

Police said around 2:15 a.m., the resident of the apartment answered the front door and was greeted by gunshots. A group of suspects then fled the scene by car, police added.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate Friday morning shooting in Montreal North

There were no reported injuries and none of the suspects have been identified.

Police recovered several shell casings at the scene and called in a canine unit to assist with the investigation.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagGun Violence tagCanine Unit tagshell casings tagBeaudry Street tagOntario Street East tagRobin Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers