Crime

Police seek to locate suspect after woman assaulted, car stolen

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 3:32 pm
Police are searching for Devante Shaquelle Long, 28, from Toronto.
Police are searching for Devante Shaquelle Long, 28, from Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an assault and theft investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 15, officers received a report of an assault in the Leslie Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Police allege a man assaulted a woman and stole her car.

According to police, the man and woman are known to each other.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Devante Shaquelle Long from Toronto.

Officers said he is wanted for assault, failing to comply with a release order and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

