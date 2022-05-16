Police seek to locate suspect after woman assaulted, car stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an assault and theft investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 15, officers received a report of an assault in the Leslie Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Police allege a man assaulted a woman and stole her car.

According to police, the man and woman are known to each other.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Devante Shaquelle Long from Toronto.

Officers said he is wanted for assault, failing to comply with a release order and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.