Traffic

Woman taken to hospital after Barrie train collides with vehicle in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:27 pm
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing. View image in full screen
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman has been taken to hospital after her car was hit by a train near Downsview Park station in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports that a vehicle had been struck by a train on Carl Hall Road around 1:14 p.m. in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area. The train stopped after the incident, police said.

The incident involved a GO Train between Barrie and Toronto. Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency, said emergency workers were on site and trains would not be able to move through the track for around two hours.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a patient to local hospital in stable condition.

A female driver was taken to a local centre conscious and breathing, according to Toronto police. It is understood that the car was pushed to the side by the train, reducing the potential damage.

Toronto Police tagMetrolinx tagToronto Paramedics tagGO Transit tagTPS tagToronto Collision tagDownsview Park tag

