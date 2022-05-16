York police release compilation video of carjackings in Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have released a video with several instances of carjackings north of Toronto.

The police force posted the video Monday morning with footage from their aerial chopper and security video showing multiple times cars were stolen with drivers inside.

“No, you’re not watching a teaser for GTAVI,” York Regional Police wrote on Twitter referring to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

“These are real-life carjackings in our region. And they’re on the rise.”

The first video appears to show a pair, dressed in all black, cause an accident in the middle of an intersection, then flag down another vehicle. The two proceed to open the door and pull the driver out and onto the ground, then drive away in the vehicle.

Police said the two were arrested and noted that around 65 per cent of all carjacking suspects have been arrested over the past year.

In the video, police said the carjackers follow vehicles until they park and when the driver gets out of the car, they are ambushed. Their keys are stolen by force, police said.

The next part of the video comes from a camera installed on someone’s front driveway. It shows the driver pulling into a garage of a home.

“This victim closed his garage door in an attempt to stop the thief. Clearly this tactic didn’t work,” police wrote. The video shows the SUV back out quickly, crashing right through the garage doors.

“Carjackings can take place at any time of the day, even in busy parking lots,” police wrote for the next video.

Another SUV is seen trying to back into a parking spot during the daylight hours when a man who gets dropped off in a white pickup truck manages to get into the vehicle and drive off.

The next video shows another car owner arriving at his driveway at night when he is approached by two people dressed in all black again, demanding keys. They drive off.

Police said the heists involve high-end brands such as Mercedes Benz, Audi and Porsche vehicles.

The final video shows a person on the passenger side of their vehicle at a gas station when two people approach and take off in the SUV leaving the driver.

“If you are approached, remain calm, don’t fight back and call 911,” police warn.

No, you're not watching a teaser for #GTAVI. These are real-life carjackings in our region. And they're on the rise. Details: https://t.co/ICKD13HzJG pic.twitter.com/nJCJunpoVy — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 16, 2022