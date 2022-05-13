Warmer weather prompts City of Kitchener to open 7 splash pads Friday

Send this page to someone via email

With the area having been hit by an early heat wave this week, the city turned on the taps for seven splash pads throughout Kitchener on Friday.

With temperatures expected to reach as high as 27 C, splash pads at Breithaupt Park, Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Doon Pioneer Park, Kingsdale, McLennan Park and Victoria Park will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Next Friday, the splash pad at RBJ Schlegel Park will also begin offering a place for kids to cool off.

The city is also reminding residents that they are asked to wear proper swimming attire if they are going to enjoy the splash pads and that children under the age of nine need to be supervised.

Kitchener is targeting a mid-June start date to open its outdoor pools with an announcement expected in the near future.

