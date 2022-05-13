Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Warmer weather prompts City of Kitchener to open 7 splash pads Friday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 3:02 pm
With the area having been hit by an early heat wave this week, the city turned the taps on for seven splash pads throughout Kitchener on Friday. View image in full screen
With the area having been hit by an early heat wave this week, the city turned the taps on for seven splash pads throughout Kitchener on Friday. Dan Spector / Global News

With the area having been hit by an early heat wave this week, the city turned on the taps for seven splash pads throughout Kitchener on Friday.

With temperatures expected to reach as high as 27 C, splash pads at Breithaupt Park, Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Doon Pioneer Park, Kingsdale, McLennan Park and Victoria Park will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Read more: Kitchener council receives survey of residents on plans for city’s future

Next Friday, the splash pad at RBJ Schlegel Park will also begin offering a place for kids to cool off.

Trending Stories

The city is also reminding residents that they are asked to wear proper swimming attire if they are going to enjoy the splash pads and that children under the age of nine need to be supervised.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Long-serving Kitchener councillor will not seek re-election this fall

Kitchener is targeting a mid-June start date to open its outdoor pools with an announcement expected in the near future.

Click to play video: 'Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses' Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses
Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses – Jun 25, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagHeat Wave tagVictoria Park tagSplash Pad tagCity of Kitchener tagMcLennan Park tagSplashpad tagBreithaupt Park tagCentreville Chicopee tagKingsdale tagChandler Mowat tagDoon Pioneer Park tagKitchener splashpads tagKitchener splashpads open tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers