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Canada

Former police officer charged with sexual assault after SIU investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Ontario’s SIU is probing the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an Etobicoke balcony as Toronto police responded to a call for a person in distress. View image in full screen
Ontario’s SIU is probing the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an Etobicoke balcony as Toronto police responded to a call for a person in distress. SIU
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A former Chatham-Kent, Ont., police officer is facing sexual assault charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by the force last September after a woman reported alleged incidents that took place when she was a minor.

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The SIU says the alleged incidents occurred in 2009 and involved an on-duty constable.

The suspect, Kenneth Miller, has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and breach of trust.

The watchdog agency says he has been released on several conditions, including that he not communicate directly or indirectly with the complainant.

He is due back in court on May 19.

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