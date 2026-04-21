Former police officer charged with sexual assault after SIU investigation

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A former Chatham-Kent, Ont., police officer is facing sexual assault charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by the force last September after a woman reported alleged incidents that took place when she was a minor.

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The SIU says the alleged incidents occurred in 2009 and involved an on-duty constable.

The suspect, Kenneth Miller, has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and breach of trust.

The watchdog agency says he has been released on several conditions, including that he not communicate directly or indirectly with the complainant.

He is due back in court on May 19.