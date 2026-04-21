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Canada

Anand says she’s asked Israel to investigate killing of Canadian in Lebanon

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2026 1:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Displaced Lebanese return to ruined homes, rubble amid fragile truce'
Displaced Lebanese return to ruined homes, rubble amid fragile truce
RELATED: Displaced Lebanese return to ruined homes, rubble amid fragile truce
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has issued a formal notice to Israel’s envoy in Ottawa following the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.

Anand’s spokeswoman says Israel’s foreign ministry promised an investigation after she directed Global Affairs Canada to issue a démarche for Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed.

The family of 38-year-old Windsor, Ont. resident Hassan Haidar says an Israeli drone shot him in the head during its ongoing military campaign in Lebanon, which has killed thousands.

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Anand says Canada expects “a full and transparent investigation” of the death, adding it’s a matter of “extreme concern” to Canada.

She says that is why she ordered her department to formally request that Moed meet with them last week, which was followed by a meeting between Canada’s ambassador in Tel Aviv and Israel’s foreign ministry.

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“We did speak with the Israeli ambassador and we requested that Israel undertake a full and transparent investigation into the killing of a Canadian citizen on Lebanese soil,” Anand told reporters.

Asked if they received a commitment for an investigation, Anand replied: “We are very much hoping that they will respond positively to our request for a full and transparent investigation.”

“This is the conversation that we are having right now,” she added. “Of course, we were very adamant that this investigation is extremely important.”

Canada has urged Israel to respect Lebanese sovereignty and civilians as Israel’s fight against the Iran-backed Hezbollah takes a pause under a delicate, 10-day ceasefire.

—With additional files from Global News

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