Kitchener council receives survey of residents on plans for city’s future

The city of Kitchener says the results of a survey of residents presented to council will form the backbone of its strategic plan over the next four years.

It says the survey, which recorded the answers of more than 1,000 residents, shows that affordable housing, homelessness, roads and climate change were among the most important concerns of area residents.

The survey showed that 33 per cent of residents believe that affordable housing is the most important issue the city faces.

The city says that 60 per cent of residents concurred they receive good value for their tax dollars, while 26 per cent favour a tax increase to improve services, balanced by around 33 per cent of Kitchenerites who would rather see services cut instead of raising taxes.

A majority (78 per cent) of Kitchener residents said that they were happy local government, a number which is unchanged since the last survey was conducted in 2018.

A release from Kitchener says the survey will be a part of the process in creating a 20-year-plan for the city’s future.