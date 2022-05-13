Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking to identify 3 suspects after robbery at Vaughan pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 1:28 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on May 12 at around 1:30 p.m., officers received report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Weston Road near Astona Boulevard.

Officers said three male suspects entered the store.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and ordered the employees to the ground, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man, 26, charged in connection with homicide investigation in Toronto: police

According to police, the armed suspect demanded access to drugs while a second suspect obtained them.

Officers said the suspects then fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now seeking to identify three male suspects. One is six-feet-two-inches tall, while the other two are five-feet-eight-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagYork Regional Police tagArmed Robbery tagVaughan tagYRP tagWeston Road tagvaughan crime tagAstona Boulevard tagvaughan pharmacy tagweston road pharmacy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers