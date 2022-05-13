Police seeking to identify 3 suspects after robbery at Vaughan pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on May 12 at around 1:30 p.m., officers received report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Weston Road near Astona Boulevard.

Officers said three male suspects entered the store.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and ordered the employees to the ground, police said.

According to police, the armed suspect demanded access to drugs while a second suspect obtained them.

Officers said the suspects then fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now seeking to identify three male suspects. One is six-feet-two-inches tall, while the other two are five-feet-eight-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.