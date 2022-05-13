Man, 26, charged in connection with homicide investigation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 26-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in the city.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 11, officers received a report of an altercation between two men in the Jane Street and Montye Avenue area.

Police said as a result of the altercation, a 30-year-old man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken into custody, officers said.

Police said on May 6, the victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Racz from Toronto.

Officers said the accused — 26-year-old Pal Pintyi — has now had his charges upgraded.

He is now facing a first degree murder charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.