Crime

Man, 26, charged in connection with homicide investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 9:51 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police say a 26-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in the city.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 11, officers received a report of an altercation between two men in the Jane Street and Montye Avenue area.

Police said as a result of the altercation, a 30-year-old man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken into custody, officers said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

Police said on May 6, the victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Racz from Toronto.

Officers said the accused — 26-year-old Pal Pintyi — has now had his charges upgraded.

He is now facing a first degree murder charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

