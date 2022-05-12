Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured in collision near Lakefield: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 9:29 pm
Peterborough County OPP say one person died following a collision near Lakefield on May 12, 2022.
Peterborough County OPP say one person died following a collision near Lakefield on May 12, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision near Lakefield on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, one person was pronounced deceased and two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision around 7 p.m. on Lakefield Road at Buckhorn Road, just south of the village of Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

The victim has not been identified.

The collision remains under investigation.

Detours are in place at Lakefield Road at 7th Line, Buckhorn Road at 7th Line and Buckhorn Road at 6th Line, OPP said.

