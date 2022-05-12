1 dead, 2 injured in collision near Lakefield: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision near Lakefield on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, one person was pronounced deceased and two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision around 7 p.m. on Lakefield Road at Buckhorn Road, just south of the village of Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

The victim has not been identified.

#PtboOPP and emergency crews are currently investigating a serious collision on Lakefield Road at Buckhorn Road. 1 victim has been pronounced deceased. 2 victims have been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The area will be closed to traffic for several hours. ^ja pic.twitter.com/MjZzEF5TzM — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The collision remains under investigation.

Detours are in place at Lakefield Road at 7th Line, Buckhorn Road at 7th Line and Buckhorn Road at 6th Line, OPP said.

More to come