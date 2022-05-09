Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multi-vehicle collision closes Lansdowne Street bridge in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 2:49 pm
Lansdowne Street East near River Road is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Lansdowne Street East near River Road is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on May 9, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A section of Lansdowne Street near the bridge is closed following a serious multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the collision before 2 p.m. involving at least six vehicles on the bridge and near the east end at the intersection with River Road.

Read more: 1 airlifted following Hwy. 36 head-on collision in Lindsay: police

There has been no word yet on injuries.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Police Service has closed the intersection as they investigate.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagPeterborough Police Service tagCar crash tagLansdowne Street tagPeterborough Collision tagPeterborough traffic tagRiver Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers