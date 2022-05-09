Multi-vehicle collision closes Lansdowne Street bridge in Peterborough

A section of Lansdowne Street near the bridge is closed following a serious multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the collision before 2 p.m. involving at least six vehicles on the bridge and near the east end at the intersection with River Road.
There has been no word yet on injuries.
Trending Stories
The Peterborough Police Service has closed the intersection as they investigate.
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments