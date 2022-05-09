Multi-vehicle collision closes Lansdowne Street bridge in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Lansdowne Street near the bridge is closed following a serious multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the collision before 2 p.m. involving at least six vehicles on the bridge and near the east end at the intersection with River Road.

There has been no word yet on injuries.

TRAFFIC: The area of Lansdowne Street near the bridge is closed following a serious multi-vehicle crash #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/wba9b4m8gI — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 9, 2022

The Peterborough Police Service has closed the intersection as they investigate.

