Crime

15-year-old boy charged after carjacking robbery in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 3:59 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 11, officers received a report of a carjacking robbery that occurred in the Millwick Drive and Islington Avenue are.

Officers said the victim was standing outside of his Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot.

Police said three males approached him and one produced a handgun and demanded the keys.

According to police, the keys were inside the Jeep, and the armed male got into the vehicle and drove away.

Read more: Student taken to hospital after shooting at Toronto high school: TDSB

Officers said as he drove away, the Jeep struck a light pole in the parking lot and crashed as he turned onto the street.

The suspects then fled the area on foot.

According to police, officers “quickly attended the scene” and located and arrested the three males.

Police said “immediately” after the arrest, officers located a replica handgun inside the Jeep.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said after further investigation a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were released “unconditionally.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

