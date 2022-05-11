Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

West Vancouver’s Park Royal South Mall evacuated due to suspicious package

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 9:04 pm
Police vehicles seen outside Park Royal South Mall on Wednesday.
Police vehicles seen outside Park Royal South Mall on Wednesday. Ronn Platt

A popular mall in West Vancouver was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, as police responded to a suspicious package.

West Vancouver police confirmed the evacuation of Park Royal South Mall on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘swatting’ after Metrotown bomb and shooting scare

“Emergency crews are on scene and are working to make the area safe. Please avoid the area for now,” police said.

Police said an explosives disposal unit had been deployed to examine the suspicious item, which was described as a backpack.

Social media users reported a heavy police presence at the mall, and “armoured vests deployed.”

More to come…

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Metrotown Mall and SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of a shooting and a pipe bomb' Metrotown Mall and SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of a shooting and a pipe bomb
Metrotown Mall and SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of a shooting and a pipe bomb – Oct 1, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
west vancouver tagSuspicious Package tagMall tagwest vancouver police tagMall Evacuated tagMall evacuation tagpark royal evacuation tagpark royal south tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers