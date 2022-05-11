West Vancouver’s Park Royal South Mall evacuated due to suspicious package

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A popular mall in West Vancouver was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, as police responded to a suspicious package.

West Vancouver police confirmed the evacuation of Park Royal South Mall on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m.

“Emergency crews are on scene and are working to make the area safe. Please avoid the area for now,” police said.

Police said an explosives disposal unit had been deployed to examine the suspicious item, which was described as a backpack.

Social media users reported a heavy police presence at the mall, and “armoured vests deployed.”

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

Something going on at #ParkRoyalSouth. Mall evacuated, lots of constabulary, armoured vests deployed. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/pbJ9BzW5QV — Ron M Platt, MSCE (@ronmplatt) May 12, 2022

0:36 Metrotown Mall and SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of a shooting and a pipe bomb Metrotown Mall and SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of a shooting and a pipe bomb – Oct 1, 2021