West Vancouver’s Park Royal South Mall evacuated due to suspicious package

A popular mall in West Vancouver was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, as police responded to a suspicious package.
West Vancouver police confirmed the evacuation of Park Royal South Mall on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m.
“Emergency crews are on scene and are working to make the area safe. Please avoid the area for now,” police said.
Police said an explosives disposal unit had been deployed to examine the suspicious item, which was described as a backpack.
Social media users reported a heavy police presence at the mall, and “armoured vests deployed.”
More to come…
