Crime

Metrotown mall, SkyTrain station evacuated amid reports gunfire and pipe bomb

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Metrotown Mall and SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of a shooting and a pipe bomb' Metrotown Mall and SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of a shooting and a pipe bomb
Shoppers at Metrotown Mall were asked to leave immediately Friday afternoon after reports came in that shots had been fired in the mall. At the same time, Transit Police were investigating reports of a pipe bomb and had shut down the SkyTrain station. Video captured shows people running from the area.

Police urged people to avoid the area around the Metrotown SkyTrain station Friday afternoon, amid reports of shots fired and a possible pipe bomb.

Witness Kevin Schwantje said he was in the food court when pandemonium broke out.

“We heard yelling and I went to see what’s going on, and people were sprinting down the hallway away from like the central atrium area of the mall,” he said.

“A mall announcement came on and said will you please evacuate the mall right now. We weren’t even sure where to go.”

Burnaby RCMP said the mall had been evacuated and that officers were conducting a grid search of the premises.

Police said so far there was no evidence of an active threat or any injuries reported.

At the same time as police were responding in the mall, Metro Vancouver Transit Police were investigating reports of a pipe bomb nearby. It was unclear if the incidents were related.

Shortly after 4 p.m., transit police said the SkyTrain station had been cleared of the bomb threat.

However, TransLink said the SkyTrain station and Metrotown bus loop remained closed.

More to come.

