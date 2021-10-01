Metrotown mall, SkyTrain station evacuated amid reports gunfire and pipe bomb

Send this page to someone via email

Police urged people to avoid the area around the Metrotown SkyTrain station Friday afternoon, amid reports of shots fired and a possible pipe bomb.

Witness Kevin Schwantje said he was in the food court when pandemonium broke out.

“We heard yelling and I went to see what’s going on, and people were sprinting down the hallway away from like the central atrium area of the mall,” he said.

“A mall announcement came on and said will you please evacuate the mall right now. We weren’t even sure where to go.”

The most traumatic experience of my life thus far. This was the scene from inside. #metrotown pic.twitter.com/W1DWbDwChQ — Θanasaki (@thanoismyname) October 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Burnaby RCMP said the mall had been evacuated and that officers were conducting a grid search of the premises.

Police said so far there was no evidence of an active threat or any injuries reported.

At the same time as police were responding in the mall, Metro Vancouver Transit Police were investigating reports of a pipe bomb nearby. It was unclear if the incidents were related.

Shortly after 4 p.m., transit police said the SkyTrain station had been cleared of the bomb threat.

However, TransLink said the SkyTrain station and Metrotown bus loop remained closed.

Burnaby RCMP is on scene at Metrotown, assisting with evacuating the mall and conducting a grid search. There are unconfirmed reports of shots being fired. The mall is being searched. There are no known injuries. We are asking people to avoid the area. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Metro Vancouver transit police not enforcing mask order until now Metro Vancouver transit police not enforcing mask order until now – Sep 2, 2021

More to come.