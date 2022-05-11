Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse suspended 1 game for head-butting

Edmonton Oiler Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game, the NHL’s department of player safety said Wednesday afternoon.
Nurse was suspended for head-butting Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault during the Oilers’ 5-4 overtime loss in Game 4.
The Game 4 result meant the Oilers fell behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.
The incident took place in the final seconds of the second period.
No penalties were called.
Nurse had a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety on Wednesday.
His suspension means he’ll miss Edmonton’s must-win Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday.
