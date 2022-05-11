Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse suspended 1 game for head-butting

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 3:52 pm
WATCH (May 10): To get a jersey or not? As the Edmonton Oilers head into Game 5 of their series against the L.A. Kings, more and more fans are looking to don the orange and blue. Lisa MacGregor looks at the demand for team merchandise.

Edmonton Oiler Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game, the NHL’s department of player safety said Wednesday afternoon.

Nurse was suspended for head-butting Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault during the Oilers’ 5-4 overtime loss in Game 4.

The Game 4 result meant the Oilers fell behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The incident took place in the final seconds of the second period.

No penalties were called.

Nurse had a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety on Wednesday.

His suspension means he’ll miss Edmonton’s must-win Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

— More to come… 

