Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse suspended 1 game for head-butting

Edmonton Oiler Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game, the NHL’s department of player safety said Wednesday afternoon.

Nurse was suspended for head-butting Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault during the Oilers’ 5-4 overtime loss in Game 4.

The Game 4 result meant the Oilers fell behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The incident took place in the final seconds of the second period.

No penalties were called.

Nurse had a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety on Wednesday.

His suspension means he’ll miss Edmonton’s must-win Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

— More to come…

