Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Defenceman Darnell Nurse signs 8-year extension with Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted August 6, 2021 3:45 pm

It’s a long-term deal for the Edmonton Oilers top defenceman Darnell Nurse.

On Friday, Nurse signed an eight-year extension worth $74 million. That’s an average annual value of $9.25 million.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sign Warren Foegele to 3-year contract

Nurse, 26, is entering the final season of a deal that pays him $5.6 million per season. The new contract will kick in for the 2022-23 campaign.

Nurse had 36 points in the 56-game 2021 season. He notched a career-high 16 goals and was +27.

Without the extension, Nurse would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Read more: NHL free agency: Edmonton Oilers sign forward Zach Hyman, extend Tyson Barrie

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton native has spent his entire NHL career with the Oilers after being drafted seventh overall in 2013. He 157 points in 406 games.

Nurse is the latest defenceman to ink a huge deal. On July 24, the Colorado Avalanche re-signed Cale Makar for six years and $54-million. Seth Jones signed an eight-year, $76-million extension with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 28.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagDarnell Nurse tagKen Holland tagCale Makar tagSeth Jones tagEdmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse tagdarnell nurse contract tagOilers Nurse tagnurse extension tagOilers Darnell Nurse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers