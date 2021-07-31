Edmonton Oilers sign Warren Foegele to 3-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday that the team has signed forward Warren Foegele to a three-year contract extension for $2.75 million annually.

The 25-year-old left-winger from Markham, Ont., was traded to the Oilers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for defenceman Ethan Bear.

"We like the new guy. We're going to keep him for a while," the Oilers tweeted Saturday.

Foegele appeared in 200 career games with the Hurricanes, scoring 35 goals and 33 assists, the Oilers said.

He had 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 games last season with an average ice time per game of 14:09 and 60 hits, the Oilers said, adding that Foegele has recorded double-digit goal totals in each of the past three seasons.

