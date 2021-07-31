Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Warren Foegele to 3-year contract

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 3:31 pm

Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday that the team has signed forward Warren Foegele to a three-year contract extension for $2.75 million annually.

The 25-year-old left-winger from Markham, Ont., was traded to the Oilers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for defenceman Ethan Bear.

“We like the new guy. We’re going to keep him for a while,” the Oilers tweeted Saturday.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We like the new guy. We're going to keep him for a while," the Oilers tweeted Saturday.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers trade Ethan Bear to Carolina for Warren Foegele

Foegele appeared in 200 career games with the Hurricanes, scoring 35 goals and 33 assists, the Oilers said.

Trending Stories

He had 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 games last season with an average ice time per game of 14:09 and 60 hits, the Oilers said, adding that Foegele has recorded double-digit goal totals in each of the past three seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Oilers tagoilers tagwarren foegele tagEdmonton Oilers contract tagEdmonton Oilers Warren Foegele tagOilers Warren Foegele tagWarren Foegele Edmonton Oilers tagWarren Foegele Oilers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers