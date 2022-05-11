Menu

Crime

Jurors in Quebec Halloween 2020 murder trial hear closing arguments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 1:37 pm
A K9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A K9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Closing arguments are being delivered Wednesday at Quebec City’s Halloween murder trial, with the defence trying to convince jurors his client should be found not criminally responsible of the killings.

Carl Girouard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of Francois Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, on Oct. 31, 2020. He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder in the attack in the city’s historic Old Quebec district.

Read more: Quebec Halloween sword murder accused was on ‘narcissistic quest’: expert

Girouard, 26, has admitted to using a sword to murder and maim that night, but he has maintained he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from a mental disorder.

Defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon is insisting on the report from Dr. Gilles Chamberland, who concluded after assessing Girouard that the accused suffered from schizophrenia and psychotic delirium.

Trending Stories
Read more: Quebec City Halloween stabbing suspect was calm at time of arrest: officer

Gagnon is highlighting the psychiatrist’s professional career and urging jurors to consider the witness’s experience during their deliberations.

The defence lawyer is also questioning the findings of the prosecution’s psychiatrist, Dr. Sylvain Faucher, who concluded Girouard was not psychotic but instead had a narcissistic personality disorder.

The Crown has argued Girouard’s actions were premeditated and that he knew right from wrong during the attacks.

Click to play video: 'Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital' Musician injured in Quebec City sword attack speaks out from hospital
Carl Girouard tagCarl Girouard trial tagQuebec Sword Attack tagQuebec Halloween murders tagQuebec City Halloween murder trial

