Final witness at Quebec Halloween murder trial says suspect had no signs of psychosis

Send this page to someone via email

The final witness testifying at the trial of the man accused of murdering two people and injuring five others on Halloween 2020 in Quebec City says the accused did not show signs of schizophrenia or psychosis.

Dr. Sylvain Faucher told jurors Thursday he disagrees with the findings of an expert witness for the defence and instead believes the accused displayed signs of narcissistic personality disorder.

Faucher met with suspect Carl Girouard twice in March 2020 and consulted the evidence in the case and the accused’s medical files.

Read more: Jury at Quebec sword murder trial hears from final Crown expert psychiatrist

The doctor says schizophrenia is most often preceded by signs suggesting the arrival of the disease, but he says he found no such symptoms in Girouard’s case.

Story continues below advertisement

Girouard, 26, is accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 31, 2020, deaths of François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, as well as five counts of attempted murder. He has admitted to the physical acts, but his defence maintains he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from a mental disorder.

Read more: Psychiatrist says Quebec Halloween stabbing suspect fell between cracks in system

A defence expert has testified that Girouard was likely schizophrenic and in a state of psychosis the night of the killings. The expert said Girouard suffered from delusions and could not tell right from wrong.

The Crown contends that Girouard was well aware of his actions and had planned his attack as early as 2014.

Read more: Quebec City Halloween 2020 murder suspect tells trial he had a mission to kill

After meeting with Girouard and reviewing the medical files, Faucher recommended Girouard be seen by a neuropsychologist to determine whether there was a mental disease at play.

Earlier this week, the neuropsychologist who analyzed Girouard, Dr. William Pothier, testified that the accused was narcissistic and was not psychotic the night of the stabbings.

Advertisement