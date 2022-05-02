Menu

Crime

Psychiatrist says Quebec Halloween stabbing suspect fell between cracks in system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2022 2:09 pm
Carl Girouard, 26, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Carl Girouard, 26, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of SPVQ (Quebec City police)

Dr. Gilles Chamberland says that was the case for Carl Girouard despite the fact the accused had openly told health professionals six years before the murders that he wanted to use a sword to kill people.

Read more: Man charged in Quebec Halloween sword attack was suffering from delirium: doctor

Chamberland, who is testifying for the defence, said police would have needed to believe there was a serious and immediate danger to arrest Girouard, adding that the danger involving the suspect was unclear.

Girouard, 26, is accused of two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder and has admitted to the physical acts. He maintains he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from a mental disorder.

Read more: Quebec Halloween sword attack suspect says ‘bad’ version of him committed murder

The Crown argues that Girouard was able to distinguish right from wrong when he stalked the streets of Old Quebec on Oct. 31, 2020, and stabbed two people to death with a sword.

Chamberland says Girouard suffered from schizophrenia and was in a state of delirium when the attacks took place. He says nothing other than mental illness could explain the killings.

