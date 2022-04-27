Menu

Canada

Quebec City Halloween murder suspect to testify at trial as defence begins case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 11:19 am
A bloodied yellow sheet marking the site of a victim of a stabbing is seen beside an evidence marker in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A bloodied yellow sheet marking the site of a victim of a stabbing is seen beside an evidence marker in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. GAC

The man accused of murdering two people with a sword on Halloween 2020 in Quebec City’s historic district will testify in his own defence.

Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56, on Oct. 31, 2020, and he is also charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Jurors have been told that Girouard admits to killing two people and injuring five others with a sword but will argue he was not criminally responsible at the time of the events because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

Read more: Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed again by COVID-19

Defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon told jurors Wednesday he intends to present four witnesses, including the accused.

Gagnon says Girouard’s mother will be the first to take the stand and jurors will also hear from a detention centre employee who has observed Girouard since his arrest.

The defence lawyer told jurors they will also hear from psychiatrist Dr. Gilles Chamberland, who will testify on the matter of criminal responsibility.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
