Ontario NDP pledge to lower auto insurance rates by 40%, if elected in June

Ontario’s New Democrats say they’ll lower auto insurance rates by 40 per cent if elected next month.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she’ll ban rate increases for 18 months while a commission investigates and recommends a new system.

She says she’ll also ban the practice of different auto insurance rates based on postal codes.

Horwath says the commission will explore the no-fault systems in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

The commission will also examine Quebec’s public and private hybrid system.

The former Liberal government promised to decrease car insurance rates by 15 per cent in 2015, but failed with then premier Kathleen Wynne later admitting it was a “stretch goal.”

The Progressive Conservatives, who are seeking re-election, said in their April budget that they want to tweak auto insurance rules to allow more choice, ensure fairness and crack down on fraud.