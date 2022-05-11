Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario NDP pledge to lower auto insurance rates by 40%, if elected in June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 10:17 am
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes an announcement during a rally in Toronto, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes an announcement during a rally in Toronto, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s New Democrats say they’ll lower auto insurance rates by 40 per cent if elected next month.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she’ll ban rate increases for 18 months while a commission investigates and recommends a new system.

She says she’ll also ban the practice of different auto insurance rates based on postal codes.

Horwath says the commission will explore the no-fault systems in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Trending Stories

The commission will also examine Quebec’s public and private hybrid system.

Read more: NDP promise northern Ontario quicker medical travel reimbursement, local services

The former Liberal government promised to decrease car insurance rates by 15 per cent in 2015, but failed with then premier Kathleen Wynne later admitting it was a “stretch goal.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Progressive Conservatives, who are seeking re-election, said in their April budget that they want to tweak auto insurance rules to allow more choice, ensure fairness and crack down on fraud.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NDP tagOntario Election tagCars tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario 2022 Election tagElection Ontario tagOntario New Democrats tagAuto Insurance Rates tagOntario cars tagauto insurance rates ontario tagauto rates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers