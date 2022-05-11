Menu

Politics

Ontario Liberals promise $1B to clear surgery backlog from COVID pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 9:35 am
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Liberals’ election platform has plans for balanced budget, but not a guarantee.

TORONTO — The Ontario Liberals are promising to put $1 billion over two years toward clearing a surgical backlog.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the COVID-19 pandemic has put an incredible strain on health-care services and health-care professionals.

He says a Liberal government would put the additional funding into allowing hospitals to operate “significantly” above pre-pandemic volumes and expand operating room and diagnostic procedures into evenings and weekends.

The Ontario Medical Association estimated last fall that the pandemic had created a backlog of 20 million health-care services including doctors’ visits, diagnostic tests, treatments and surgeries.

In March, then-health minister Christine Elliott said the surgical backlog was around 50,000.

The Liberals say they will also help create not-for-profit surgery centres managed by local hospitals to manage higher surgical volumes.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
