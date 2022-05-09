Menu

Politics

Ontario Liberals to unveil fully costed 2022 election platform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 6:12 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario election 2022: Leaders focus on education, transit and housing during day 3 of the campaign' Ontario election 2022: Leaders focus on education, transit and housing during day 3 of the campaign
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario election 2022: Leaders focus on education, transit and housing during day 3 of the campaign.

Ontario’s Liberal Party is expected to unveil its costed election campaign platform today.

Leader Steven Del Duca will hold a press conference in Toronto after the official platform launch before heading to North Bay later in the day.

The Liberals have already shared several campaign promises including $1 transit fares until 2024, making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for school attendance and raising the minimum wage.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge to add COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization list

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath is in Sudbury today to discuss her party’s priorities for the province’s north.

Horwath says health-care will be a major focus.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has no public events scheduled.

